The Segal Centre presents The Hockey Sweater

AN ALL-CANADIAN, ALL-STAR TEAM BRINGS CENTRE ICE TO CENTRE STAGE
Lace up your skates! The Segal Centre is thrilled to announce that due to popular
demand, the upcoming world premiere of The Hockey Sweater: A Musical will be extending until November 15 .
This new musical is based on the short story by Roch Carrier , this original Canadian production features Book and
Lyrics by Emil Sher (Hana’s Suitcase , The Boy in the Moon , and Beneath the Banyan Tree ) and Music and Lyrics by
Jonathan Monro (Composer of No Matter What , Variations on a Nervous Breakdown , and Music Supervisor on The
Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz: The Musical ). The Segal is honoured to continue the legacy of this treasured Québec story by reinventing the classic tale into a modern musical for the whole family.