The Segal Centre presents A Doll’s House, Part 2

A Stunning and Witty Continuation of Ibsen’s Classic Drama
The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is proud to announce the Montreal premiere of Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2, the most produced play of the year and one of the most talked about new plays in recent times. Segal Centre Artistic Associate, Caitlin Murphy, makes her professional directorial debut with this buzzworthy show from November 18 to December 9, 2018.
The Most Iconic Exit in Modern Drama Opens the Door on Exciting New Theatre
Fifteen years after Nora Helmer infamously slammed the door on her stifling domestic life, she has returned with an urgent request. Before she can get what she needs, however, she must reckon with the family she left in her wake. Named one of Time Magazine’s “Top 10 of 2017”, Lucas Hnath’s funny, probing, and bold new play is at once a continuation of Ibsen’s complex exploration of traditional gender roles and a clever contemporary take on the struggles inherent in all human relationships.
“Nora is one of the most exciting roles for women on stage today. This play has everything I look for when programming our season: it’s smart, it’s funny, it’s moving, and it is real. And audiences need not worry if they haven’t seen the original. Lucas Hnath has crafted a strong script that stands on its own,” said Lisa Rubin, Artistic and Executive Director of the Segal Centre.
“There’s no wonder that so many theatres are producing A Doll’s House, Part 2 this season. Playwright Lucas Hnath stages this exciting collision between classical and contemporary modes and reminds us that we’ve made huge strides as a society in terms of women’s rights and our views on relationships, but that we also continue to grapple with the same stubborn questions that are timeless and essential,” said Segal Centre Artistic Associate and A Doll’s House, Part 2 Director Caitlin Murphy.
Multi-Talented Cast Make Segal Centre Debuts
“A script that’s so well-crafted and playful, but also spare and open, calls for actors that can bring nuance, wit, curiosity, and daring to their roles. I was so thrilled to put together a cast that is brimming with all of these crucial qualities,” Murphy continued.
Taking on the four compelling characters created by Ibsen and fleshed out in surprising ways in this audacious sequel are four Segal Centre debuts. Sarah Constible (Shakespeare in the Ruins’ Timon of Athens, Tom Hendry Theatre’s Di and Viv and Rose, and the Citadel/Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s Shakespeare in Love) will take the lead as the clever and resourceful Nora. Oliver Becker (Globe Theatre’s A Christmas Carol, Theatre Aquarius’ A Few Good Men, and the Belfry Theatre and Globe Theatre production of The Last Wife) will play her repressed and abandoned husband Torvald. Montreal actress Victoria Barkoff (Teesri Duniya’s State of Denial, APTN’s popular Mohawk Girls, and appeared opposite Tovah Feldshuh in A Walk on the Moon) will play their dutiful and candid nanny, Anne-Marie. Rounding out the cast, will be Dora-nominated actress Ellie Moon (who has tread the boards at The Bush Theatre in London, UK, and at Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre, is the acclaimed playwright of Asking for It and What I call her, and a former Segal Centre usher) as their youngest child and only daughter, Emmy.
Segal Centre Artistic Associate Caitlin Murphy Leads Stellar Creative Team
Caitlin Murphy has assistant directed on several Segal Centre productions including Million Dollar Quartet, Noises Off, and Bad Jews, as well as associate directed Marjorie Prime. Helping to bring her vision to life are Set Designer Pierre-Étienne Locas (Segal Centre credits include Noises Off and the META-winning Travesties), Costume Designer Louise Bourret (recent Segal Centre credits include The Angel and the Sparrow and META-nominated Marjorie Prime), Lighting Designer Anne-Marie Rodrigue Lecours (credits includeSuprême de luxe, La genèse de la rage, La guerre presented at the Centre du Théâtre d’Aujourd’hui), and Sound Designer and Composer Christian Thomas (whose original composition for the Segal Centre’s Marjorie Prime recently won him a META).
November 18 – December 9, 2018, 5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine
Tickets are on sale now at 514.739.7944 or at www.segalcentre.org.
TICKETS: $47 – $62
Group, Senior, Student, Under 30 discounts available. Subject to availability.
514-739-7944, www.segalcentre.org