The Lakeshore Players present The Miracle Worker

Lakeshore Players Dorval is proud to present the first production of its 54th season of community theatre. The Miracle Worker by William Gibson will be performed from November 8-17, 2018 at Lakeside Academy High School.

This inspiring drama, set in 1880s Alabama, highlights the struggles of Helen Keller who was left blind and deaf following a childhood illness. Annie Sullivan, a determined young teacher from up north, is invited to the Keller home to help free the young girl from her shell. Both Patty Duke and Anne Bancroft won Academy Awards for the 1962 film adaptation, directed by Arthur Penn. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passing of Helen Keller who became a renowned author, political activist, and lecturer.

The cast in alphabetical order is: Max Burroni (Mr. Anagnos), Melia Cressaty (Helen Keller), John Elliott (Captain Keller), Sandy Ferguson (Aunt Ev), Carolyn Hum (Viney), Amy Lyon (Blind Girl), Jennifer Martin (Kate Keller), Andrew McLennan (James Keller), Madison Papazian (Blind Girl),

Giulia Pelletier (Percy/Blind Girl), Ariane Pigeon (Martha/Blind Girl), Lexi Nyhus (Blind Girl), Len Richman (The Doctor), Skyler St. Louis (Blind Girl) and Stephanie von Roretz (Annie Sullivan).

The creative team behind the production is led by Donna Byrne (Director/Set Designer) and includes Bill Fletcher (Set Designer), Linda Sheshko (Stage Manager), Richard Starr (Sound Designer), Karen Pearce (Costume Designer), Darlene Reynolds (Property Mistress & Decor), Charyl Hyndman (Co-Producer) and Joe Dineen (Co-Producer).

THE MIRACLE WORKER

Nov 8 at 7:30pm Opening Night Gala

Nov 9-10 and 15-17 at 8pm and Nov 11 & 17 Matinees at 2pm

Performances will be held at Lakeside Academy, 5050 rue Sherbrooke, Lachine (wheelchair accessible)

Tickets: Adult: $24-26, Student/Senior/QDF Member: $20-22

Box Office opens October 29, 2018

Call 514-631-8718 or reserve online at lakeshoreplayersdorval.com.