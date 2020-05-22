The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will take place online

This spring, Quebeckers will join together to support the cause on the web!

This year, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is moving online, culminating in a live event that will be broadcast nationwide on the web on Sunday, May 31, at 12 p.m. (ET).

The English stream will be hosted by Marcia MacMillan, CTV News anchor, and the French stream by Ève-Marie Lortie, presenter of the show Salut Bonjour!

The event can be streamed on the Online Walk website: http://walkforalzheimers.ca

The Walk for Alzheimer’s is the largest awareness and fundraising event for Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia in the province of Quebec. This year, our annual event will unite the general public with Alzheimer Societies across Canada to raise funds for programs that enhance the quality of life of people living with dementia in their communities.

Montrealers are invited to rally around the cause and fundraise by registering for the Online Walk at: www.alzheimermontreal.ca/walk/?lang=en

During the current lockdown period, seniors and people living with dementia find themselves in a particularly vulnerable situation, which is why the Alzheimer Society of Montreal has adapted in order to maintain its important services remotely. “The Alzheimer Society of Montreal’s clients are among the most vulnerable in our community and they need our support more than ever at this extraordinary time,” notes Camille N. Isaacs-Morell, executive director. “Our team continues to provide support and essential services. Since March 14, 186 clients have benefitted from our intake and referrals services, and more than 100 of our clients have received upwards of 365 hours of direct intervention and psychosocial support from 4 counsellors by phone or video conference.”

“In these unprecedented times, we are extremely proud to continue our support of the Alzheimer Society and their work to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for dementia,” says Jeff Carney, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. “Our employees and Consultants have a long history and real passion for supporting the communities where we live and work. Although we had to modify the Walk this year based on the impact of COVID-19 and physical distancing, we are still optimistic that the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be a huge success.”

About the Alzheimer Society of Montreal

Our mission is to alleviate the social and personal consequences of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders through the development and delivery of leading-edge intervention, care and support services in Montreal. Each year, through its various programs and services, the Society supports 2,000 people living with dementia, caregivers and organizations.

www.alzheimermontreal.ca