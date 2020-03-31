The coronavirus pandemic from the eyes of an 8-year-old

Jillian Juhl is 8 years old. She and one of her mothers are isolated — quite literally — in a chalet in the Laurentians. They retreated to the chalet in mid-March when the schools closed and expect to be there until the fall. They have their groceries delivered and do not have contact with their (very few) neighbours. Here is what Jillian had to say about her experience.

I felt scared on the first day when we were evacuated, and upset because we wouldn’t have any internet.

We came here because of the coronavirus. We evacuated to here because it’s safer. Coronavirus is very contagious and it can kill people with breathing problems or cancer.

It’s lonely here and it takes time to get used to, but after a while it’s super fun. We play games, we do cool stuff together like sewing and reading and stuff like that.

If you are in quarantine, pretend you have the coronavirus and you’re trying to make sure that no one else catches it.

