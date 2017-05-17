The Alzheimer’s Walk in Montreal is May 28, 2017

This year, the Walk for Alzheimer’s Montreal will take place in the city’s SaintHenri neighbourhood. The Walk is a major public event that aims to raise awareness about dementia and related disorders, as well as being a fundraising activity.

The walkers will meet at 4505 Notre-Dame Street West, Montréal, QC H4C 1S3 (metro station Place-Saint-Henri).

The Walk will begin at 10 a.m., lasting roughly one hour, and will be followed by live entertainment and a prize draw!

Young tenor Corneliu Montano, a Star Académie finalist in 2004, will be the spokesperson of this 13th edition of the Walk for Alzheimer’s Montreal! Corneliu is a special caregiver who was very close to his grandmother, Maria Cana, who passed away due to complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Join us and be part of our Forget-me-not “Blue Wave” of walkers!

Register now, as a team or an individual walker, on the Walk for Alzheimer’s Montreal website, or call us on 514 369-0800.

Can’t join us for the Walk? Make a donation!

The Walk for Alzheimer’s Montreal is a fun-filled and family-oriented event!

4505, Notre-Dame Street West, Montréal, Quebec H4C 1S3 | 514 369-0800 | www.alzheimer.ca/en/montreal