Tchaikovsky’s Eugene-Onegin opens opera season

Described as the greatest Russian opera, a production of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin opens the 2019-2020 season of l’Opéra de Montréal with a real-life romantic couple in the lead roles.

World-renowned baritone Étienne Dupuis returns here to perform the lead role as Onegin. According to a Concertonet reviewer, Dupuis brings to the stage a “seductive baritone voice and his amazing sense of phrasing.” And playing the role of Tatyana – the ultimate object of Onegin’s desire – is none other than Dupuis’ wife, the Australian star soprano Nicole Car. Montreal’s Carolyne Sproule, described as having a “rich and imposing sound” sings the role of Olga.

The story centers on two sisters, Olga, light-hearted and in love with the poet Lensky, and Tatyana, dreamy and melancholic. Lensky introduces Onegin to Tatyana, and she falls for him big time, but the feelings are not mutual. Instead, Onegin flirts with Olga, Tatyana becomes more miserable, and a jealous Lensky challenges Onegin to a duel, but dies. Years later, Onegin undergoes a change of heart and realizes he really does love Tatyana, but it’s too late, she rejects him, and Onegin ends up alone and miserable.

French conductor Guillaume Tourniaire in his debut performance here leads the Orchestre

Métropolitain and the Chœur de l’Opéra de Montréal, prepared by Claude Webster. The play in three acts is sung in Russian, with French and English surtitles.

This is a co-production with opera companies in Kansas City, Hawaii, Michigan, Atlanta, and Seattle. It’s on for four performances here – Sept. 14, 17, and 19, 7:30 pm, at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier of Place des Arts, and at 2 pm, Sept. 22.

For tickets – singles start at $25, a subscription to four operas starts at $99. Call: 514-842-2112.