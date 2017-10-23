Tango away with McGill Chamber Orchestra

To mark Halloween with a musical twist, the McGill Chamber Orchestra has invited the public to a two-pronged event October 31 for both music lovers with deeper pockets and the broader audience as well.

The Halloween Gala-Milonga kicks off at 6 p.m. for those who can afford the $350 per person

ticket for the evening gala, at the St-James Theater, 265 Saint Jacques in Old Montreal.

In addition to a tax receipt, donors will be greeted with cocktails, Argentinian music played by a quintet of sopranos Julie Nasralla and Chelsea Rus, bassist Denis Chabot, bandoneon player Jonathan Goldman, violinist Chantal Bergeron, and pianist Simon Gregorcic, a gourmet dinner, and more.

Along with an open bar, there will be an immersive tango show with lessons from renowned dance

masters, and a dance evening and immersive show presented by some of the city’s top tango schools.

For those on more limited budgets, a $20 ticket gets you an admission at 9 pm for the interactive tango show.

Attire is black-tie for all who attend the events, including the 9 pm show.

The orchestra needs financial support to continue high-quality concerts, including its much-awaited annual offering of Handel’s Messiah, November 30, at the Church of St. Andrew’s and St. Paul’s, Ste. Catherine St. in Montreal.

For tickets, click on info.orchestre.ca or call 514-487-5190