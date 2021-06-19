Take an audio tour of one of your favourite Montreal spots

Portrait Sonore is a neat way to immerse yourself in your favourite city.

You can download the app to take an audio tour of several sites in Montreal: downtown, Expo 67, the Gesù, Quartier Latin and the public art of Jean-Drapeau Park.

It is “a unique immersion at the crossroads of architecture, history, art and music.”

Other cities featured on the app include Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa. You can download it at portraitsonore.org.