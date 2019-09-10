Sun Youth needs more school supplies

Even though children will have started school by the time our paper is on the streets, many will still be waiting for a donation of school supplies from Sun Youth.

When you’re making the rounds of pharmacies and office supply stores, pick up a few of the sale items and

deliver them to Sun Youth. Especially in need are notebooks. While you’re at it, toiletries are always a hit (soap and shampoo) for the whole family.

You can drop your donations off at 6700 Parc Ave Service Center, the new location of Sun Youth for the next three to five years. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 6 pm.

If you can’t make it to Sun Youth, they will arrange a pick up if quantities are sufficient. An idea is to collect from neighbours and friends, or colleagues, and then, when you have enough, call 514-842-6822 for a pick up.

Here is the school supply list: