Sun Youth is looking for young heroes

Sun Youth is looking for young people whose actions have positively influenced their community or have shown exceptional courage in difficult situations. Each year, Sun Youth gives out around 100 new bicycles, helmets and locks to these extraordinary young people.

Since 1984, their distribution of new bicycles has been made possible thanks to Avi Morrow, who remained anonymous for 35 years and was known as “Mr. Bike Man.” Sadly, the Bike Man is no more. Before his passing, Avi Morrow made arrangements so that the Annual Bike Giveaway would continue for years to come.

This program is for children between the ages of 5 and 17 from the Greater Montreal area. To submit a child’s name for this year, fill out the online application on Sun Youth’s website. Please note that candidates’ names must be submitted before March 31st and that no application will be considered after that date. We can’t wait to hear your kids’ stories.