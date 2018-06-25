Sun Youth Bike Patrol eyes and ears of police

This year, 20 bike patrollers will be assigned to nine neighborhood police stations till August 10.

They will be present on streets, bike paths, parks, playgrounds, festivals, and at community events, acting as the eyes and ears of the police. Speaking 12 languages, these young people are trained in first aid and public safety skills.

This 34th edition of the Bike Patrol is made possible by Outremont MP Thomas Mulcair, the Quebec Ministry of Public Security, and Jacques Chagnon, Speaker of the National Assembly.

Dorel Industries supply the mountain bikes and GardaWorld and Projet Bolo provide uniforms. Toyota Gabriel provide an administrative vehicle.

The Gustav Levinschi Foundation provides financial support. If you have questions about the patrollers, contact Helio Galego, Director of Crime Prevention/ Victims Services or Jonathan Caisse, Coordinator of the Bike Patrol at 514-842-6822