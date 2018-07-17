Summer brings non-stop fun in the sun for Generations’ kids

For 19 summers in a row, Generations Foundation has joined forces with Trail’s End Camp to sponsor youngsters for this ACQ Certified Residential Camp.

It is a chance for kids to get out of the city and be where they can gain experience from a unique challenge, a “One with the Wilderness” program aimed at giving youth, 12 – 16, the opportunity to learn and consolidate the traditional and aboriginal skills and crafts, with caring and knowledgeable personnel as guides.

It builds outdoor skills, leadership, and self-esteem, and develops community-oriented thinking. Participants will build and sleep in tents and improvised shelters, learn camp-style cooking, and take turns at preparing meals. They will kayak or join canoe expeditions and learn how to enjoy nature in fun and safe ways.

In the regular program, kids, six to 12, sleep in comfortable cabins, eat healthy meals and cool off and learn to swim in a half-size Olympic pool. There are the time-honored activities of cycling, swimming, hiking, dance, and theatre. Not to

be missed are the campfires with

fun, food, and forever friendships at the beautiful Saint-Hippolyte country camp.

Call 514-933-8585 to send a child to camp.

generationsfoundation.com