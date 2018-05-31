Students pay tribute to their art teacher

The 16 students of the late Myrna Brooks Bercovitch (1943-2017), are honouring her memory with an Art Tribute Exhibition at Côte Saint Luc Library, 5851 Cavendish Blvd from May 31 to July 1.

It is an expression of gratitude for the talent she shared and the guidance she gave them. Her work was exhibited in numerous galleries in Montreal and across Canada, the USA, Europe, and Asia.

She won five international prizes for her drawing and printmaking. Bercovitch was also a gifted poet and writer, publishing Life’s a Journey — Destination, Imagination (2008), I’m Waiting (2012), and Rhythm & Echo, Bud to Bloom (2012) Info: 514-485-6900.