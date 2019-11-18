Show One Productions presents the much-awaited return of pianist Lucas Debargue

French pianist Lucas Debargue became the most talked-about artist of the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition: “This pianist is not like any other.”

He was the only candidate chosen unanimously to receive the coveted Moscow Music Critic Award.

Straight after the Competition, the world instantly took note of this startling and original new talent and Debargue was invited to play solo and with leading orchestras in the most prestigious concert halls in the world. The Montreal audience was mesmerized by his performance in 2017.

“A genuine phenomenon in a classical world that truly needs one.” — C. Huss, Le Devoir, December 11, 2017

The programme Debargue has chosen for his 2nd Montreal recital lets us penetrate into his intimate and profound world enabling us to capture the essence of his unique music making.

We will share his fascination for one of the most illustrious and prolific composers of the Baroque period Domenico Scarlatti and marvel at 10 of his miniatures sonatas

We will surely all discover Nicolai Medtner’s Sonata in G minor, brought to the attention of the Russian public at the Tchaikovsky Competition by Debargue .

The programme brings us to Debargue’s signature piece, Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit, and concludes with Franz Liszt’s spectacular Dante : Fantasia quasi sonata inspired by his Divine Comedy

We will live an extraordinary experience with Lucas Debargue and his eclectic programme, the mirror of his immense talent.

January 19, 2020; Maison symphonique, 2h30 pm