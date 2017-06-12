Segal Centre presents Yiddish production It Shoulda Been You

It Shoulda Been You, this year’s long-awaited Yiddish musical-comedy at the Segal Centre, seems to have all the ingredients for a pre-summer hit.

It played on Broadway in 2015 for more than 135 regular performances’ was translated into Yiddish here, and seems tailor-made for the kind of lighter fare that has made previous productions by the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre so popular.

More importantly, since next year’s Segal lineup does not include a major theatrical production in

Yiddish, now is the time to catch this show— because it may be a while until another hits the stage.

It stars two seasoned Yiddish stage actors, Sam Stein and Karen Karpman, both of whom combine strong acting talent with excellent vocal abilities.

The play turns around a classic tale: A neurotic Jewish bride marries a perfidious Christian groom. Overbearing mothers go to war, the older sister feels left out, and as one reviewer noted, “there are countless hitches to getting hitched.”

The plot concerns the day of the wedding night and there is a series of twists that livens up the proceedings. The book and lyrics are by Brian Hargrove, with music by Barbara Anselmi.

It is directed and choreographed by Jim White.

Yiddish theatre veterans Edit Kuper and Aron Gonshor translated the script and lyrics, and the performance is accompanied by supra titles in English and French. The show runs in the evenings until June 25, with matinée performances at 2 pm on June 18 and 25.

Discounts are offered for groups over 10, seniors, students under 30, with rush pricing prior to show time, and Arts industry pricing on Monday nights. For tickets starting at $45, call 514-739-7944 or visit segalcentre.org