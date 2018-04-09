Seducer doomed in Mozart’s beloved opera

Don Giovanni, the two-act opera first performed in Prague Oct. 29, 1787 and among Mozart’s most beloved works, is to be performed in a Sunday matinee April 15.

It focuses on the ego and sexual exploits of Don Giovanni, said to have seduced more than 1,000 women, who murders the father of one of his lovers in a street brawl.

One day he finds himself in a churchyard in front of a statue of the victim and jokingly invites it to dinner. To his surprise, the statue accepts his invitation.

When the unwelcome “guest” arrives, it announces that Don Giovanni is doomed, the earth opens and he’s swallowed up in the flames of hell – the opera’s most dramatic scene, one of Mozart’s greatest.

The opera enjoys continued popularity because of its beautiful arias and ensembles. The McGill Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of musical director Boris Brott, performs the opera Sunday, April 15, 4 pm, with staging by Oriol Tomas, and with the singers of the opera studio of Jeunesses Musicales Canada, at the lovely Monument National.

Baritone Geoffroy Salvas is Don Giovanni, baritone Scott Brooks is commander Massetto, soprano Cécile Muhire is Zerlina, tenor Sebastian Haboczki is Don Ottavio, soprano Odéi Bilodeau is Donna Elvira, soprano Susan Elizabeth is Donna Anna, and baritone Dominic Veilleux is Leporello.

Regular tickets cost $44. Box-office info: 514-871-2224.