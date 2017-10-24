Santropol Roulant to host masked pumpkin gala Nov. 2

Santropol Roulant is delighted to invite you to our 17th annual fundraising event on November 2, the Masked Pumpkin Gala, which is taking place in the stunning space at Marché Bonsecours!
A wonderful fun-filled night awaits you – full of lively music, lovely people and delicious home-made bouchées! This unforgettable evening is also the perfect opportunity for you to support the Roulant’s work in food security and social inclusion in Montreal. We look forward to seeing you there!
What: A night of great music, food and prizes with the Roulant community
When: Thursday, November 2nd from 6:30 – 9:30 pm
Where: Marché Bonsecours, 350 rue Saint-Paul est
How much: $100 or pay-what-you-can (includes a drink and a raffle ticket)
Tickets: Register in advance either online or in person to Santropol Roulant, 111 rue Roy East (cash, debit, credit or cheque)!
More info and tickets on our website here: http://bit.ly/galacourge masquee
Follow our event on Facebook for more updates.