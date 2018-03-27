Salute to African Women at Dorshei Emet

To mark International Women’s Day, the Fondation Sénégal Santé Mobile and Congregation Dorshei Emet are holding a Day in the Life of Senegalese women as a way of celebrating “the joy, beauty, and dignity” of African women.

Apart from a performance by the Sénégalese dance group Naradji, African style beignets and traditional hibiscus and ginger drinks will be served.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation. In addition, the event seeks to support Pads Campaign 2018, which is donating menstrual hygiene products to homeless and poor women and girls in Montreal. Guests are invited to bring along sanitary pads, tampons, and adult diapers.

Handicraft items will be offered for sale at a mini African market, but payment is by cash only.

Tickets purchased prior to the event cost $12, members pay $10, or $15 at the door.

For info, contact Shara Rosen at info@senegalsantemobile.org or Cynthia Weinstein at Congregation Dorshei Emet, 514-486-9400