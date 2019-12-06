Sainte-Anne Singers bring in the holidays

The Sainte-Anne Singers, directed by Margo Keenan, will perform Sat., Dec. 7 at 8pm at Union Church, 24 Maple in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, and Sun., Dec. 8 at 3pm at Wyman Church, 513 Main in Hudson.

Last spring the choir was named a Chœur fleuron by the Alliance chorale du Québec.

The concert takes its name from Gordon Lightfoot’s classic ballad, presented in a new arrangement. “Solstice Carole, by Kim Baryluk of the Wyrd Sisters, “The Snow It Melts the Soonest”, a folksong made famous by Sting, as well as “The Frost” by Kathleen Allan all celebrate the beauty of winter while anticipating the earth’s turn toward longer days.

The concert will include familiar carols, as well as a new one, “The Darkling Thrush” composed by member Martin Fairbank.

A Swingle-style arrangement of a Bach Sinfonia, the Real Group’s The World For Christmas and a witty arrangement of The Twelve Days of Christmas will round off the program. $20 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for 12-. Purchase tickets at the door or at

brownpapertickets.com.