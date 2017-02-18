Residence Québec can help with finding West Island retirement homes

Résidences Québec offers a Housing Counsellor Service to support seniors and their families in their efforts to find a retirement home that best corresponds to their degree of autonomy in the network of private homes certified by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux. Our housing counsellor assesses the needs of seniors on all levels: socially, physically, and cognitively therefore finding a home that best corresponds to their needs. Throughout the challenging process of choosing a new home, our counsellors accompany seniors and their families while:
• setting up individual meetings at home or at the hospital to assess the needs of the elder;
• researching and recommending certified homes that meet strict quality standards and guidelines;
• accompanying the elder on visits to select a retirement home (semi-autonomous or non-autonomous);
• supporting the elder in any of their needs until the admission to the residence of choice;
Our Housing Counsellor Service is FREE for beneficiaries because our housing counsellors are paid by the network of private residences in Quebec.
Nora Fagen; Housing Counsellor West-Island
Having lived through moving a very close family member from her home to a residence to a long term care facility, I then worked as a lifestyle consultant at a senior’s residence, so I know both sides.
Patient, empathetic and a good listener by nature, I am devoted to helping you and your family find the best possible long term solution, be it for Assisted Living, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer or Dementia sufferers, I will help you find the best possible Retirement Home within your budget and needs in Montreal and the West Island.
To contact our Housing Counsellor Service, please call 514-996-2887 or visit Résidences-Québec.ca
