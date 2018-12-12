The McGill Council on Palliative Care has published a cookbook of suggested meals for persons who are nearing the end of their lives. They look so appetizing they would appeal to anyone.

The recipes have been developed by students from the Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec and cooks from La Maison de Gardanne, Recipes for those in palliative care could tempt all palates a palliative care residence in the Bouches-duRhône department in southern France.

The recipes have been adapted to enable full enjoyment by all, including those who might have difficulty swallowing. Small portions of 100-150 grams on small plates are suggested.

Cooks should aim for appetizing presentation and when possible medication should be taken after the meal. Above all, the pleasure of sharing meal times with family and friends should always be kept in mind among those who want to bring joy to loved ones.

Here are two recipes from the cookbook, published in conjunction with meetings of the International conference on Palliative Care held in Montreal last month.

Eggplant à la Pizzaiole

Ingredients: 1 kg eggplant, 1 can crushed tomatoes (796 ml), anchovy filets in oil, mozzarella cheese, oregano, olive oil, salt and pepper.

• Wash the eggplants well, cut off the ends, and cut in half lengthwise.

• Put halves back together and wrap each eggplant in aluminum foil.

• Bake at 180 C for about 30 minutes.

• In a baking dish, pour a little olive oil and place the eggplants skin side down.

• Season with salt and pepper, pour crushed tomatoes on top, and arrange the anchovies, oregano, mozzarella slices and drizzle with olive oil. Anchovies are optional, and other types of cheese may be used.

• Broil at 180 C for about 15 minutes. Can be eaten hot or cold.

Cream of Bell Pepper with Goat Cheese

Ingredients: 500 g of chopped bell peppers – red, yellow, or a mix, 2-3 small goat cheese rounds (soft, pasteurized), small amount of olive oil.

• Chop the bell peppers in small pieces and cook them until tender in a skillet with a bit of olive oil.

• In a blender, mix the cooked bell peppers and the goat cheese until you obtain a cream consistency.

• For a bright, summery taste add a bit of garlic, basil, or a few mint leaves.

For all recipes, click on palliativecare.ca/eng/ cookbook.php or for the French version palliativecare.ca/fr/cookbook.php