Recipes: Enjoy a Cuban-style dinner with paella

<a href=”http://www.theseniortimes.com/advertise/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”><img src=”http://www.theseniortimes.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/AD-AD.jpg” /></a>

Posted By: The Senior Times January 12, 2020 

Habeeb Salloum M.S.M.

Since the Moorish age until our times, Spain has been a large producer of rice and the true home of paella.

Although identified as purely Spanish, paella’s history may have a connection with its medieval past as there is a theory that paella may have derived from the Arabic term baqiya’(leftovers). Whether of Moorish origin or strictly a creation of Spain, a combination of meats and seafood with rice and some vegetables, paella has taken the world by storm.

When the Spanish conquered the New World they brought paella with them — hence this dish in Cuba. A delicious feast dish, it is a good change from turkey and takes less time to prepare, what goes into the oven can be placed directly on the dining table.

Cuban-style paella (Serves 6)

If desired, a richer paella can be served by adding 1/2 pound of scallops with the shrimps.

4 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 large red bell pepper, seeded & finely chopped

1-lb uncooked shrimp, peeled

1-lb hard flesh fish filet cut into 1-inch pieces

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups crushed tomatoes

6 cups cooked white rice

2 cups fresh or frozen peas

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a frying pan, melt the butter, add onion, garlic and green pepper and sauté over medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Stir in the remaining ingredients. Spoon into greased casserole and bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Print Friendly
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Recipes: Enjoy a Cuban-style dinner with paella"

Talk to us ...