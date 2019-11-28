Recipe: Easy-to-make Seafood Gumbo

Habeeb Salloum

Gumbo is defined as a soup or stew that includes okra and other vegetables, but its added feature is a protein such as shellfish.

There are many different ingredients and endless ways to prepare this dish. This is my version. If served with rice, it makes a perfect meal for the whole family.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan then sauté over medium heat the red pepper, onion, garlic, hot pepper and potato for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add chicken broth, tomato paste, salt and the spices and bring to boil. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 30 minutes.

Stir in remaining ingredients, except the coriander leaves then bring to boil then cover and cook over medium-low heat for 10 minutes.

Transfer to a serving bowl then garnish with the coriander leaves and serve hot along with cooked rice. Serves 8

4 tablespoons butter

1 large red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small hot pepper, seeded and

finely chopped

1 medium potato, grated

2 1/2 cups chicken broth

3 tablespoons tomato paste,

dissolved in 1 cup water

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon fish spices

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1-pound uncooked unpeeled shrimp

1/2-pound large scallops, fresh or frozen

1/2-pound crab meat

1/2-pound frozen or fresh okra,

chopped (if not tiny in size)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh

coriander leaves

Habeeb Salloum is a Canadian author who grew up in Saskatchewan, joined the RCAF in World War II, and worked for the National Revenue Agency for 36 years. Since his retirement he has been a full-time author and freelance writer specializing in food, history, and travel. Besides 15 books, his articles have appeared in many journals and newspapers across Canada.