Quebec federation wants specific, concrete changes, not costly promises

He’s calling it “the project of a generation,” and within 20 years, Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault wants to replace the entire network of long-term care facilities in Quebec at an estimated cost of $20 billion in today’s dollars.

Is that really what Quebec seniors want at this time?

In fact, major associations earlier this year spelled out what they want, and it’s a long way from the CAQ’s grandiose scheme to replace all CHSLD with “maisons des aînés,” each hosting 70-130 residents, with 30 homes to be built in the first four years at cost of $1 billion.

Five groups that are part of FADOQ (Fédération de l’Âge d’Or du Québec), which claims to speak for some 700,000 Quebecers in the 50-plus demographic, have put forward more modest aims that could be undertaken immediately.

For example, among 16 demands, they asked that RAMQ, the province’s medicare system, cover costly inoculations for seniors to prevent shingles, which can be painful and last for months.

They asked that the public system cover the cost of a second hearing aid, rather than the current system that covers only one hearing aid for seniors after being tested by audiologists for hearing loss.

They want free parking for visitors to residents of long-term care facilities as a way of combating isolation. Parking can cost up to $30, officials said.

There is no costing of this wish list, they are not headline grabbers, but practical and immediate changes that can improve the lives of many seniors at a relatively modest cost, compared to the CAQ’s $20 billion adventure. Judith Gagnon, the Quebec City-based president of the 30,000-member Association Québécoise de défense des droits des personnes retraitées et préretraitées (AQDR), did not dismiss the CAQ plans, but emphasized that smaller homes for long-term care patients is appropriate for certain seniors such as those with Alzheimer’s. Such homes exist in B.C. and Holland.

“This proposal cannot be seen in isolation. It has to be looked at as part of the bigger picture of services offered to seniors. We cannot say that this (CAQ plan) is a panacea, because above all we need to support and maintain home care.

“There is a shortage of attendants in senior residences. We need to put this project in socio-economic context, and above all, we want the concerns of seniors to become a national priority.”

FADOQ also seeks action in these areas: