Prof. Cornett presents jazz artists, and jazz mass

In connection with the jazz festival, Prof. Norman Cornett, a former religion teacher at McGill University, will be presenting three important events: On June 27, Cornett will conduct a dialogic workshop, or “creative exploration,” of the music of guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel and saxophonist Jane Bunnett.

It’s on from 6 to 8 pm at Saint Columba House, 2365 Grand Trunk, and is in conjunction with its centenary. A few days later, the public can engage with both artists in separate dialogic sessions and participate in a jazz mass.

On July 1, from 11 am to 1 pm, jazz fans are invited to meet guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel at the Red Roof Church, the Anglican Church of St. John the Evangelist on the edge of the jazz festival site, 137 President Kennedy Ave.

On Sunday, July 2, at 10:30 am, Cornett will host a jazz mass, featuring vocalists Dawn Tyler Watson and Ranee Lee.

On July 5, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Red Roof Church, saxophonist Jane Bunnett will take part in a dialogic session. Each session costs $5.

During the festival and until July 24, the public is invited to a painting exhibition entitled The Spirit of Jazz in Living Colour by Martine Fourcand, the Haitian-born Montreal-based multi-disciplinary artist. It is free.

Info: cdedec.com