Preview the Ladies’ Morning Musical Club’s fall season

Alexander Pavlovsky – violin Ori Kam – viola

Sergei Bresler – violin Kyril Zlotnikoc – cello

“Passion, precision, warmth, a gold blend” – these are the terms in which the Times described the Jerusalem Quartet. With their founding in the 1993/1994 season and subsequent 1996 debut, these Israeli musicians embarked on a journey of growth and maturation that has resulted in a wide repertory and great depth of expression: a journey still motivated by the energy and curiosity with which the ensemble began and has by now been experienced on five continents.The Quartet records exclusively for Harmonia Mundi and its discs have been awarded numerous prizes. Their recording of Haydn’s quartets won the chamber category of the 2010 BBC Music Magazine Awards and the Diapason d’Or Arte, while their release of Schubert’s Death and the Maiden Quartet received an ECHO Klassik Award in 2009 and was featured as Editor’s Choice in the July 2008 edition of Gramophone Magazine. In 2003 the Quartet was the recipient of the first Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award. It was also part of the first-ever BBC New Generation Artists scheme from 1999 to 2001. The ensemble’s recording of the Schumann Piano Quartet with Alexander Melnikov was nominated for the 2013 International Classical Music Awards. Recently the quartet released a unique recording (The Yiddish Cabaret) of Jewish music in Central Europe between the wars and its far-reaching influence. LMMC 3rd engagement.

http://www.jerusalem-quartet.com/