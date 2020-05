Preview the Ladies’ Morning Musical Club’s fall season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMqwX-DDJ-4

French-born Lise de la Salle began studying piano at the age of four and gave her first concert, broadcast live by Radio France, when she was nine. Already at the age of thirteen she made her concerto debut playing Beethoven`s Concerto No. 2. Since 2001 the pianist has been pursuing an impressive international career, performing in the major concert halls of Europe, North America and Asia. Her first recording – highly acclaimed by critics – was dedicated to music of Ravel and Rachmaninoff. This was the beginning of her association with the Naïve Classique label in 2002. Her two most recent releases are the Rachmaninoff Trios and a program of Bach including works composed as a tribute to him. Lise de la Salle first came to international attention in 2005 at the age of sixteen, with a Bach/Liszt recording that was selected as “Recording of the Month” by Gramophone Magazine. In 2011 her Liszt CD was awarded the Diapason d’Or, Arte “CD of the month” and Gramophone magazine’s “Editor’s Choice.” Lise de la Salle has been winning prizes at numerous competitions in France, Germany and the U.S. since the age of nine. Her playing inspired a Washington Post critic to write: “For much of the concert, the audience had to remember to breathe … the exhilaration didn’t let up for a second.” LMMC return engagement. http://lisedelasalle.com/