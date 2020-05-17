Preview the Ladies’ Morning Musical Club’s fall season

Please tap here for a sneak peak of the 129th season.

LISE DE LA SALLE, OCT. 4, 2020

French-born Lise de la Salle began studying piano at the age of four and gave her first concert, broadcast live by Radio France, when she was nine. Already at the age of thirteen she made her concerto debut playing Beethoven`s Concerto No. 2. Since 2001 the pianist has been pursuing an impressive international career, performing in the major concert halls of Europe, North America and Asia. Her first recording – highly acclaimed by critics – was dedicated to music of Ravel and Rachmaninoff. This was the beginning of her association with the Naïve Classique label in 2002. Her two most recent releases are the Rachmaninoff Trios and a program of Bach including works composed as a tribute to him. Lise de la Salle first came to international attention in 2005 at the age of sixteen, with a Bach/Liszt recording that was selected as “Recording of the Month” by Gramophone Magazine. In 2011 her Liszt CD was awarded the Diapason d’Or, Arte “CD of the month” and Gramophone magazine’s “Editor’s Choice.” Lise de la Salle has been winning prizes at numerous competitions in France, Germany and the U.S. since the age of nine. Her playing inspired a Washington Post critic to write: “For much of the concert, the audience had to remember to breathe … the exhilaration didn’t let up for a second.” LMMC return engagement. http://lisedelasalle.com/

JERUSALEM QUARTET, MAY 2, 2021

Alexander Pavlovsky – violin         Ori Kam – viola
Sergei Bresler – violin         Kyril Zlotnikoc – cello

“Passion, precision, warmth, a gold blend” – these are the terms in which the Times described the Jerusalem Quartet. With their founding in the 1993/1994 season and subsequent 1996 debut, these Israeli musicians embarked on a journey of growth and maturation that has resulted in a wide repertory and great depth of expression: a journey still motivated by the energy and curiosity with which the ensemble began and has by now been experienced on five continents.The Quartet records exclusively for Harmonia Mundi and its discs have been awarded numerous prizes. Their recording of Haydn’s quartets won the chamber category of the 2010 BBC Music Magazine Awards and the Diapason d’Or Arte, while their release of Schubert’s Death and the Maiden Quartet received an ECHO Klassik Award in 2009 and was featured as Editor’s Choice in the July 2008 edition of Gramophone Magazine. In 2003 the Quartet was the recipient of the first Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award. It was also part of the first-ever BBC New Generation Artists scheme from 1999 to 2001. The ensemble’s recording of the Schumann Piano Quartet with Alexander Melnikov was nominated for the 2013 International Classical Music Awards. Recently the quartet released a unique recording (The Yiddish Cabaret) of Jewish music in Central Europe between the wars and its far-reaching influence. LMMC 3rd engagement.

http://www.jerusalem-quartet.com/

