Presenting Vivaldi, Bach & Julie Boulianne

This concert celebrates the life of the late Barry Seymour Boyd
VIVALDI, BACH & JULIE BOULIANNE
Dans le cadre du Festival Bach de Montréal
Part of the Montreal Bach Festival
27 NOV 19h30
Église Saint-Jean Baptiste , 309 rue Rachel est
Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano
Theodore Baskin, hautbois / oboe
Tim Hutchins, flûte / flute
The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, G. F. Handel
Arias: Sovvente il sol & Alma Oppressa, A. Vivaldi
Flute Concerto in G major, G. P. Telemann
Zasakwaa (Première), B. Croall
Cantata 199 Mein Herze schwimmt im Blut, J.S. Bach
Tickets and information: 514-487-5190, orchestre.ca