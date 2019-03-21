Pianist Louise Bessette receives GG Performing Arts Award

Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards Foundation has announced the 2019 laureates.

Concert pianist Louise Bessette will receive the Classical Music Award April 27. She is recognized worldwide as an outstanding performer and promoter of 20th and 21st century music. A versatile and engaging artist, she has had a significant impact on contemporary classical piano introducing the works of Quebec and Canadian composers to audiences across North America, Europe and Asia. She has premiered works written especially for her by such Canadian creators as Serge Arcuri, Simon Bertrand, Lorraine Desmarais, and François Dompierre.

The GG Performing Arts Awards (GGPAA) are Canada’s highest honour in the performing arts. They recognize artists for their outstanding body of work and enduring contribution to the performing arts in Canada. These awards are presented in the categories of theatre, dance, classical music, broadcasting, popular music and film.

Nominations for the Lifetime Artistic Achievement category are open to the public.