Pandemic emergency grocery program for seniors 70+ in N.D.G.

Grocery Response NDG is a grocery ordering and delivery program for 70+ confined to their homes during the pandemic. First launched in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG), the project is a joint initiative of Concordia University (Aging + Communication + Technologiea, ACT), the CIUSSS-Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal and New Hope Seniors Centre.

Seniors 70+ who are residents of NDG including Westminster in Mtl W. in need of this service are invited to call 1-800-406-6254. Tools for the implementation of similar initiatives in other regions are available at groceries-ndg.ca

Seniors who are isolating with limited or no social networks and no access to the Internet are especially at risk. They may be forced to leave their homes to purchase groceries and other essentials or risk having to go without food.

Community groups and organizations based in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) are working together to address their needs.

Volunteers will call back, take grocery orders and relay it to a partnered Provigo store. The store then delivers the groceries and seniors can pay the delivery person by VISA or Interac. This project offers a friendly check-in and remote shopping experience while providing support to existing grocery store services.