Painting of Montreal’s Iconic Orange Julep auctioned for Sun Youth

Shaped like an orange dome, Montreal’s much-beloved, kitschy landmark, the Orange Julep has been captured by Montreal artist, Andy Habib, in a unique abstract painting, to be auctioned to raise much-needed funds for the Sun Youth during these challenging times.

“In the 1950s, two of my favorite places to hang out were the offices of the Clark Street Sun newspaper, which later became Sun Youth, and the Orange Julep, which is still an iconic location today. For many generations, both these places are associated with the best memories” says Sid Stevens, executive vice- president and co-founder of Sun Youth.

Orange Julep, a cityscape abstract by Habib, captures the spirit of the landmark structure, reminding the audience of a time of automobiles with fins, buildings with futuristic features and how the Orange Julep carved out its place in the pantheon of iconic Montreal destinations.

“I created this painting to salute the strength of Montreal’s frontline health care and essential providers (of which Sun Youth is part of), during this pandemic and as a tribute to all Montrealers living through difficult times. It’s a familiar sight and a source of visual comfort,” says artist Andy Habib.

Help Sun Youth make a difference. Please bid on this painting and other auction items, give a cash donation and share this link on your social media using the hashtag, #charityauction #artforcharity #sunyouth #JeunesseAuSoleil.

Andy Habib’s artwork can be found on kikisterlinggallery.com.