Oscar Wilde revisited — online

Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac University is presenting an online exhibition of the life and work of Oscar Wilde.

A series of six-hour online live programs have begun airing in May and continue in June and early July. The programs will be recorded and archived at the institute.

Join curators Professor Christine Kinealy and Matthew Skwiat and guests as they discuss Wilde from a variety of perspectives — through the lens of his family, literary, and artistic accomplishments, and concerns with religion and social justice.

View the exhibition anytime but join the curators and guests as they explore Wilde’s life, works, and legacy in conversations, interviews ,and Q&A sessions.

Facebook.com/Irelandsgreathungerinstitute or go.qu.edu/wilde