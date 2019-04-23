Opening night is laugh-a-minute play in a play, courtesy of the Lakeshore Players Dorval

Lakeshore Players Dorval is capping its season with what is described as a “laugh-a-minute comedy” when it presents Opening Night by Norm Foster May 9-18 at Lakeside Academy High School in Lachine.

Lakeshore Players Dorval rehearse Opening Night.

The play-within-the-play format is all about the fictional Whisper on the Wind, which is set to open, and the director Richard Hyde-Finch is determined to turn it into a smash hit.

But he is dealing with an unpredictable cast, and a fickle audience, and has his hands full trying to get them to “follow the script.”

The play shines a whimsical spotlight on Canadian theatre, and director Corey Castle says anyone who wants some comic relief after a tough winter should not miss this show.

“They are guaranteed a hilarious night at the theatre with a group of crazy characters insanely trying to get through ‘Opening Night’, both onstage and in the lobby!” Castle adds.

Don Fletcher is cast as the director, with Jeffrey Freeman, Tommy Furino, Elisa MacLeod, Sterling Mawhinney, Lisa McCormack, Kevin Steliga, and Mary Vuorela.

The creative time includes JC Olivier (set design), Susan Freed (stage manager), Melanie Desjardins (associate stage manager), Eric Sauvé (sound design), Alex Smith (lighting design), Jo-Ann Pine and Marian Pine (costumes), Elisa MacLeod and Elena Cerrolaza (props), Sean Bird and Wayne Saray (co-producers)

The play opens May 9, 7:30 pm, and continues May 10-11 and May 16-18 at 8 pm. Matinees are at 2 pm, May 12 and 18. Lakeside Academy is at 5050 Sherbrooke St. W. in Lachine. It is wheelchair accessible.

Lakeshore Players Dorval’s “Opening Night.” Elisa MacLeod (Libby Husniak), Don Fletcher (Richard Hyde-Finch), Lisa McCormack (Cilla Fraser)

Tickets cost $24-$26; students, seniors, and Quebec Drama Festival members pay $20-$22. Box office opens April 29. Reserve online at lakershoreplayersdorval.com or call 514-631-8718.

Lakeshore Players Dorval’s “Opening Night.” Standing: Mary Vuorela (Ruth Tisdale), Tommy Furino (Jack Tisdale), Kevin Steliga (Tom Delaney), Jeffrey Freeman (Clayton Fry), Elisa MacLeod (Libby Husniak); Seated: Sterling Mawhinney (Michael Craig), Don Fletcher (Richard Hyde-Finch), Lisa McCormack (Cilla Fraser)

