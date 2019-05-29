New name and season for MCO

The McGill Chamber Orchestra, founded in 1939 by violinist/composer/conductor Alexander Brott and his wife Lotte Brott, has adopted a new name to better reflect its evolving mission and repertoire.

The venerable musical ensemble, directed since 2005 by Boris Brott, will now be known as the Orchestre Classique de Montréal, or Montreal Classical Orchestra. In its recent evolution, the orchestra has reached out to young audiences and newcomers. It will expand into a larger ensemble for some concerts.

Highlights of the new season

Sun, Sept. 15, 7:30pm Music with a Jewish theme, Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue, featuring Israeli cellist Shulamit Sarid playing Bruch’s Kol Nidrei and Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and String Orchestra.

Mon, Sept. 23, 6pm – Benefit Gala at the Sofitel Hotel in tribute to bass opera singer Joseph Rouleau, with a gourmet dinner and opera concert.

Sun, Oct. 6, 3pm – Art of the Organ, at the Maison Symphonique, features concertos by Handel and Poulenc, the Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue choir playing High Holiday pieces, and Maxim Goulet’s Présentation concertante.

Sun, Nov. 3, 3pm – Vivaldi’s Gloria, with the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal, Bach-Busoni’s Piano Concerto in D Minor, and Vania Angelova’s Pagan Dance on Burning Coals.

Sun, Dec. 8, 3pm – Handel’s Messiah, at the Crypt Church of St. Joseph’s Oratory with soloists Aline Kutan, Annamaria Popescu, Zachary Rioux, and Gregory Dahl.

Sun, Feb. 16, 3pm – An Afternoon in Vienna at Victoria Hall, Westmount, with works by Johann Strauss Jr. and Franz Lehár, and Soprano Aline Kutan sings operetta arias.

Sun, March 8, 3pm – Jazz and Klezmer at Oscar Peterson Hall, NDG, with pianist Matt Herskowitz and soprano Sharon Azrieli performing jazz standards and Broadway hits, and Airat Ichmouratov’s composition for Klezmer clarinet and string orchestra, featuring soloist André Moisan.

Sun, May 24, 3pm, Music of Beethoven and Alexander Brott, with Italian pianist Giuseppe Guerrera.

Sun, June 7, 3pm – Ode to Joy, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, at Maison symphonique de Montréal, with three choirs, opening with Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture and Alexander Brott’s Paraphrase in Polyphony.

$10-$72. Purchase at orchestre.ca or 514-585-3868.