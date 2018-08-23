New Hope Senior Citizens Centre in dire need of a vehicle

New Hope has a major issue with one of its vehicles. Our 1995 Dodge Caravan is facing a slow but eventual death. Over the past few months we have tried to keep the vehicle running but have decided to not put any more money into it. The next time it breaks down we will not fix it thus leaving the center in a bind. We rely heavily on this vehicle to both pick up members for activities and to deliver meals on wheels. New Hope needs another four door car ASAP.

If you can help, or know someone who can, please contact Gerry Lafferty: 514-484-0425 ex 224, glafferty@videotron.ca

If a donor wishes to get a tax receipt he/she must go to a reputable garage and get a letter stating the estimated value of the vehicle.