Need a blood test? You may no longer be going to the JGH Test Centre

After generations of conditioning, many patients have come to believe there’s only one way to get a safe, reliable blood test: Go to a hospital.

The fact is, it’s simply not true, say senior officials at CIUSSS West-Central Montreal. That’s why, starting August 1, many patients who have automatically headed to the JGH Test Centre will be asked to have their blood drawn at CLSC Benny Farm, CLSC Metro, CLSC Park Extension or CLSC René Cassin.

Please tap here for lots more information.