N.D.G. volunteer fair happens Aug. 26

The NDG/MTL-O Volunteer Recruitment Committee will hold a volunteer fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the open house of the Monkland Community Centre, 4410 Westhill.

There will be many community groups present to provide information on volunteer opportunities within their organizations, including CLSC Benny Farm, Eco-Quartier NDG, Extra Miles Senior Visiting Program, NDG Community Council, New Hope Senior Citizens Centre, L’Abri en ville, the Mosaik Centre, Women on the Rise and the MAB/Mackay Centre.