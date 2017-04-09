MUHC offers disease self-management ‘toolbox’

McGill University Health Centre’s chronic disease self-management program My Tool Box: The Building Blocks to Self-Care resumes in May 2017.

These fun, practical, and interactive workshops developed by the University of Stanford help individuals (and caregivers) manage the day-to-day challenges of living with chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, cancer, asthma, fibromyalgia, hypertension and arthritis.

Workshops are free of charge and are held in multiple locations including downtown, NDG and Pointe-Claire. These six week, 2.5 hour workshops are offered at various times including morning, afternoon and evening.

To register visit mytoolbox.mcgill.ca or call 514-934-1934 ext. 71585.