MS Walk of hope raises funds, morale

The Annual West Island MS Walk on Sunday, May 26, was a great success with 350 walkers, 55 volunteers and representation from local politicians, organizers say.

Over $88,000 was collected with 80% going to MS research and 20% designated for services to members in the West Island. Walkers met up at Des Sources high school in DDO.

The walk was 5km with many rolling in wheelchairs. This is a National event for the MS Society with more than 135 walks across Canada, 17 of which are in Quebec.

Ms. Madeleine Couillard, 96, started the WI group in 1974 and is still on the Board of Directors. Other seniors involved in the group are Renée Desmarais, 91 and Jack Muller, 85.