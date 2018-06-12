Montreal’s best folk festival is back with El Son Sonó, Yellow Door Troubadours

Centered around the Lachine Canal, the Montreal Folk Fest opens Thursday, June 14 at the Bar de Courcelle, 4685 Notre Dame W. with the Latin beat of El Son Sonó – Peruvian roots, jazz, and that Montreal groove.

It’s close to the Place Saint-Henri metro, which offers convenient access the festival site. The outdoor events get underway canal-side Friday, June 15 at the Centennial Esplanade, 3659 St. Patrick, with pay-what-you-can concerts.

VIP passes offering choice seating, seating in the shade, and snacks are available. Les Chiens de Ruelles kicks off Friday at 5:30, followed by The Steady Swagger at 6:30. On the main stage, Catherine Leduc performs at 7, followed at 8 by Jason Bajada, and Josh Ritter at 9.

Also at 9, you can swing your partner round and round at an Old-Time Square Dance with music from Folk Direction on 90.3 FM. Saturday June 16 the main stage features El Coyote at 2, Helena Deland at 3, Leonard Sumner at 4, Ahi at 5, Kleztory at 6, Fortunate Ones at 7, Nicolas Pellerin et les Grand Hurleurs at 8, and headliner Plants and Animals at 9.

At the Lhasa de Sela tent, there’s a 3 pm sing-along with the Yellow Door Troubadours and at 9, the Brutopia Cajun Two-Step dance with Catherine Planet and Big Night. At the canal stage, check out the Primitive Workers Songbook at 3:30, Three O’Clock Train at 4:30, and the Lhasa bursary winner at 5:30. Sunday, June 17 lines up Blueberry Grass at 2, followed by The Slowinks, Rob Lutes, Royal Wood, and Mandolin Orange.

On the canal stage, Chesire Carr performs at 2:30, followed by Max Comeau, and the Lhasa bursary winner. At the Lhasa de Sela Tent, sing-along at 3 with the Yellow Door Troubadours.

Info and tickets: montrealfolkfest.com