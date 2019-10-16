Montrealers come out en masse for our planet

Seniors were enthusiastic participants in the massive global warming protest on Friday, September 27.

It brought an estimated 500,000 Montrealers into the streets. It was non-political in the sense that the discourse was not directed at any one political party. Protesters called for action to save our planet — addressed to whichever party wins the upcoming federal election.

The message, propelled by the amazing Swedish environmentalist, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, hit home, and was broadcast across Canada and around the world.

There is no Planet B! Vigorous action by governments and individuals must be undertaken now to at least slow down the pace of global warming and protect our environment from further degradation.