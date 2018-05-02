Montreal Welsh Male Choir to perform this spring

Joyfully Singing and Performing in the Welsh Tradition
Our roots stretch back to the mid 1850’s, when Welsh Quarrymen came to Montreal to start work on the construction of the Victoria Bridge. The quarrymen quickly organized themselves into a choral group and the singing Welshmen sang in the opening ceremonies of the bridge for the Prince of Wales.
The choristers became part of the Welsh Speaking Union which in the early 1900s became the St. David’s Society of Montreal. The present Côr Meibion Cymraeg was regenerated by the St. David’s Society in the 1960s and continues to perform to this day.
Musical Director: Claude-Marie Landré, B.Mus, M.Choral Conducting
Claude-Marie earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Montreal and a Masters degree from the University of Sherbrooke. She has a successful career in choral conducting in the Montreal area with several choirs under her direction. As well has had much success as a soloist soprano. Her achievements include prizes from the Arts Council of Canada and PRIM for her work in singing and composition.
Accompanist: Polina Gubnitskaia B.Mus
Polina earned her Bachelors degree in Piano Performance from the University of Montreal and performs frequently in the Montreal Area.
Joyfully Singing In Concert, at a football game and in practice:
St James United Church / National Anthem – Montreal Alouettes/ In Practice session
Next Concert: Saturday June 2, 2018 7:30 PM Victoria Hall, Westmount, Qc. Presenting “The Outing” by Dylan Thomas – Reading and Traditional Songs