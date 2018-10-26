Montreal stage: Thriller delivers vision for Mideast peace

Birthmark, written by Stephen Orlov and directed by Liz Valdez & Michelle Soicher, will be performed Sat. Nov. 3 till Sun. Nov. 18 by Teesri Duniya Theatre at MAI, Montreal Arts Interculturels, 3680 Jeanne-Mance.

Raised on biblical stories of how his Jewish ancestors fought oppression, and marked by childhood fears about the Holocaust, playwright Orlov asked himself why Jews, who had founded the state of Israel to end their oppression, were now dispossessing another people. Birthmark delivers a compelling vision for peace and social justice. Set primarily in Montreal on the eve of Donald Trump’s presidency, this mixed-genre play of family drama, political thriller and dark comedy crosses the social and cultural divide between Canada’s Jewish and Palestinian communities.

Featured are Dalia Charafeddine, Patrick Keeler, Howard Rosenstein, Stephen Spreekmeester, and Natalie Tannous. Post-show talkbacks are November 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, and 15.

Tickets are $15 -$25. There are senior discounts. To reserve: 514-982-3386 or teesriduniyatheatre.com