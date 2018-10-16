Montreal stage: Shakespeare’s sonnets transformed

McGill’s English Department and Infinitheatre’s Early Modern Conversion Project are performing Shakespeare’s Sonnets: Transforming the Voices of Montreal from Mon., Oct 22 to Sat., Oct 27, written by William Shakespeare, directed by Guy Sprung with Mask Master Brian Smith.

Under the trance of masks, a handful of Montreal actors create and explore contemporary characters and situations that render obscure Elizabethan language and word-play understandable to a 21st century audience. The event is at Moyse Hall, McGill U., 853 Sherbrooke St. W. Performances at 8pm with Saturday matinée at 2pm. Tickets: $23-$30. To reserve: 514-987-1774 #104

The performers are: Amir Sám Nakhjavani, Ellen David, Charles Bender, Carmen Grant, Mariah Inger, Shawn Campbell, Holly Gauthier-Frankel, and Manouchka Elinor.