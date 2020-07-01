Montreal Spice Island Fest goes virtual July 11

Call it a spicy contingency plan as the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ) transforms one of the biggest outdoor events in the Montreal community, The Spice Island Festival, into a virtual celebration with performances from around the world Saturday, July 11.

This year’s outdoor event, which would have taken place at Vinet Park in Little Burgundy, has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, the festival in the park will be digitized and streamed to your computer, tablet, and cell phone via YouTube and Facebook.

“Everyone is invited to tune in July 11 from 1 pm to 9 pm to enjoy the Montreal Spice Island Cultural Festival on line and from the safety and comfort of your own home,” says SICDAQ President Byron Cameron.

“This innovative web-based performance will bring a little bit of the Spice Island to the homes of our patrons and guests while reminding them to come down to Vinet Park in Little Burgundy next year to celebrate with us once again,”, says SICDAQ vice-president Gemma Raeburn-Baynes.