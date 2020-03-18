Montreal on lockdown: Community service announcements

If you have missed any features in this series, please tap this link.

From Rabbi Benyamin Bresinger

At a time when social distancing is encouraged, it is important to remain connected. Addiction is the disease of the disconnect, and although our facilities are currently closed until March 30 (due to the coronavirus and to ensure maximum safety), our staff will continue to work full time to help anyone affected by addiction during this stressful period.

We will continue to reach out and offer services via zoom, teleconference, phone calls and emails. Our phone lines are open and we are committed to ensuring that no one feels alone. To reach us, call 514-738-7700 or info@chabadlifeline.com. You never have to be alone.

Event cancellations

Musica Camerata Montreal has canceled the last two concerts of its 50th season, April 4 and 9.

Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival, initially scheduled for May 1 to 6, has been cancelled. We urge you to respect the health measures implemented by the government to counteract spread of the virus.

Blue Metropolis has a selection of creativity workshops for the whole family on its website, bluemetropolis.org. These activities, intended to stimulate the imagination of children 6 and 11, can be just as entertaining for parents.

From Hearing Entendre

Due to the recent recommendations from the federal and provincial government regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and as the wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, and members are of the utmost importance, we are choosing to temporarily close our office at 7000 Sherbrooke St. W. Our staff will continue to work remotely and will be available by email. You will be able to reach Hear Québec by calling or texting 514-797-2447. Be sure to check our social media pages and website for ongoing updates. info@hearhear.org

Our staff is working to get the most accurate and updated information regarding accessibility measures available for those who are Deaf or hard of hearing who are in need of any resources related to COVID-19. We will keep you updated.

Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Remember to stay connected with family and loved ones and be safe.