Montreal Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan visits C.S.L. Club

by Sid Birns

Stu Cowan, Montreal Gazette sports columnist, was one of the boys at a recent meeting of the Hot Stove League Sport Discussion Group of the Côte St. Luc Senior Men’s Club.

Thirty members heard Cowan talk about his experiences as a sports writer and his talks with various coaches and why they did what they did, especially when it comes to hockey. An hour and a half later, you would think the guys would head home for lunch, but that didn’t happen.

They ‘trapped’ Cowan and continued questioning him and offering their opinions. All of the men’s club members at this discussion, are over 70 and some are in their mid-’80s and they’ve still got that excitement and enthusiasm for sports.