Montreal election: The best women won!

Montrealers voted for change and elected three women who are called upon to fulfil that mandate.

As we suggested in October, mayor-elect Valérie Plante replaces Denis Coderre. Her commitment to a collaborative approach, making the city safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and improving public transit, will be a refreshing change from Coderre’s top-down approach.

Former Gazette journalist Sue Montgomery (left) is the mayor-elect in CDN–NDG, and we expect she will lobby for a bigger budget to improve the quality of life in the city’s biggest borough and reflect the concerns of community groups

In Westmount, Christina Smith (below) won a resounding victory with her pledge to continue the work of predecessor Peter Trent.

All mayor elects are mothers of students.