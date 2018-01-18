Montreal-area retirement homes win awards of excellence

Retirement residences in Vaudreuil and Laval, owned and operated by Quebec-based Réseau Sélection, have won awards of excellence at the 2017 edition of The Globals – Over 50s Housing Healthcare event held last month in London, England.

One award, for the Most Outstanding Vertical Retirement Living Project, went to the Sélection Panorama Prestige complex in the Sainte-Dorothée district of Laval.

Once completed, this $100 million mixed condo and rental project is to be the highest residential tower for retirees in Canada. Rising 30 floors high, it is surrounded by windows and offers panoramic views of the Rivière-des-Prairies, Mount-Royal, and St. Joseph’s Oratory. It was inspired by American projects built next to the ocean.

The second award, for Most Outstanding Senior Rental Housing, went to $50 million Sélection Vaudreuil Signature, designated as a transit oriented development because of its proximity to the Dorion railway station on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line. The complex is near groceries, sports facilities, pharmacies, restaurants, and shops and offers easy access to Montreal via public transit.

Réseau Sélection has been designing, developing, building, and managing retirement homes in Quebec for almost 30 years. It is now developing, building, or operating almost 40 retirement complexes, with a total of about 10,000 units, and has some 3,500 employees.

The firm, founded by Réal Bouclin, who serves as its chief executive officer, says it will invest $2 billion between now and 2020 in the construction of 30 new residential complexes, increasing the number of units to 18,000.