Miracle Food Drive March 13: It’s never been easier to help your neighbours

Posted By: The Senior Times March 6, 2021

Miracle Montreal is a grassroots initiative led by the citizens of Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore. It benefits you and your neighbours — you can register to receive a delivery of donations or to help out by visiting the website at miraclemontreal.org.

Here’s how it works

  • Register your address here.
  • Place a non-perishable food donation on your doorstep or in your apartment lobby by 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13.
  • Volunteers will come by and collect it.

Here is a list of recommended non-perishable items you can donate

  • Cereals, pseudocereals, wheat and its derivatives (rice, buckwheat, oats, millet, barley, quinoa, couscous, bulgur, etc.)
  • Pasta
  • Pasta sauces
  • Vegetable oils
  • Breakfast cereals, muesli, etc.
  • Flour Nuts and seeds Dried fruits
  • Nut butter
  • Coffee
  • Sugar
  • Legumes (beans, chickpeas, lentils, etc.)
  • Canned fish
  • Milk (Grand Pré milk, soy milk, almond milk)
  • Canned soup (preferably reduced in salt)
  • Infant formulas and baby products (baby food jars, powdered milk, diapers, hygiene products)
  • Healthy snacks
  • Hygiene products (sanitary napkins, toilet paper, toothpaste)

 

Check out this map of residents who are already registered

