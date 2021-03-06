Miracle Food Drive March 13: It’s never been easier to help your neighbours

Miracle Montreal is a grassroots initiative led by the citizens of Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore. It benefits you and your neighbours — you can register to receive a delivery of donations or to help out by visiting the website at miraclemontreal.org.

Here’s how it works

Register your address here.

Place a non-perishable food donation on your doorstep or in your apartment lobby by 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13.

Volunteers will come by and collect it.

Here is a list of recommended non-perishable items you can donate

Cereals, pseudocereals, wheat and its derivatives (rice, buckwheat, oats, millet, barley, quinoa, couscous, bulgur, etc.)

Pasta

Pasta sauces

Vegetable oils

Breakfast cereals, muesli, etc.

Flour Nuts and seeds Dried fruits

Nut butter

Coffee

Sugar

Legumes (beans, chickpeas, lentils, etc.)

Canned fish

Milk (Grand Pré milk, soy milk, almond milk)

Canned soup (preferably reduced in salt)

Infant formulas and baby products (baby food jars, powdered milk, diapers, hygiene products)

Healthy snacks

Hygiene products (sanitary napkins, toilet paper, toothpaste)

Check out this map of residents who are already registered