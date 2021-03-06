Miracle Food Drive March 13: It’s never been easier to help your neighbours

Miracle Montreal is a grassroots initiative led by the citizens of Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore. It benefits you and your neighbours — you can register to receive a delivery of donations or to help out by visiting the website at miraclemontreal.org.
Here’s how it works
- Register your address here.
- Place a non-perishable food donation on your doorstep or in your apartment lobby by 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13.
- Volunteers will come by and collect it.
Here is a list of recommended non-perishable items you can donate
- Cereals, pseudocereals, wheat and its derivatives (rice, buckwheat, oats, millet, barley, quinoa, couscous, bulgur, etc.)
- Pasta
- Pasta sauces
- Vegetable oils
- Breakfast cereals, muesli, etc.
- Flour Nuts and seeds Dried fruits
- Nut butter
- Coffee
- Sugar
- Legumes (beans, chickpeas, lentils, etc.)
- Canned fish
- Milk (Grand Pré milk, soy milk, almond milk)
- Canned soup (preferably reduced in salt)
- Infant formulas and baby products (baby food jars, powdered milk, diapers, hygiene products)
- Healthy snacks
- Hygiene products (sanitary napkins, toilet paper, toothpaste)
